GILFORD — In this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, supporting local non-profits has never been more important. As you make essential trips to the grocery store, you can purchase a $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger Bag at the Hannaford located at 1425 Lakeshore Road, Gilford, in November to send Gilford Got Lunch a $1 donation. If you do pick one up, be sure to practice standard safety protocols. Just like you need to wash your hands regularly, always wash your reusable bag before and after use. If possible, bag your own groceries at check out when using a reusable bag.
If you are interested in more information about the Gilford Got Lunch program, visit our website at www.gilfordgotlunch.com
