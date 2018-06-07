GILFORD — The Gilford Farmers’ Market will open for its 2018 season on Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers will find both returning vendors and a selection of new vendors, as well as local craftspeople.
The market will be open every Saturday morning through September 29. The market is located on the grounds of the historic 1838 Rowe House at 88 Belknap Mountain Road in Gilford Village, beside the Elementary School. There is plenty of parking.
Aaron of Winnipesaukee Woods Farm is one of the many farmers returning with an assortment of fresh produce, thanks to his greenhouses located on Hoyt Road in Gilford. Many people also enjoy picking up a bouquet of flowers from him every week.
Joyce Keysar of The Shepherd’s Hut Market in Gilford sells frozen lamb, plus fresh produce, maple syrup, eggs and other items, including recipes, herbs and sauces to be used with her lamb.
Our Place Farm of Loudon specializes in frozen pork and chicken and sometimes duck, all pasture raised and drug free, as well as jams and jellies.
Coffee, Goody-Good doughnuts, and a variety of fresh breads, baked goods and cookies also will be available.
The Gilford Historical Society sponsors the Market. Money raised by the vendors’ fees and the coffee table go toward the restoration of the 1838 Rowe House. The replacement of the wood shake shingles on the roof was accomplished last summer. With the help of the Gilford Rotary Club, the society is working to renovate the ell and make that space usable.
