GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be holding their initial registration night for the Fall Youth Soccer Program on Wednesday, June 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office. The youth soccer program is open to all Gilford students entering grades K-5 this fall.
The cost is $25 per participant or $35 per family if paid by Aug. 6, and $35 per participant or $45 per family after Aug. 6t.
For more information, call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.