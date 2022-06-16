LACONIA — The Gilford Democrats will be meeting on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the new Belknap County Democratic Headquarters at 376 Union Avenue. All Democrats and like-minded independents are welcome. RSVP jjnewt@gmail.com.
