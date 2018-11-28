'Take Me to Ireland' Grand Prize winners Peg and Paul Ardizzoni (left and right) of Gilford, join Allan Beetle of Patrick’s Pub and Marie Caprario of Penny Pitou Travel. The Ardizzonis will be accompanying the group heading for Ireland the week of St. Patrick’s Festival for an eight-day adventure. Sponsored by Penny Pitou Travel, the grand prize includes airfare, ground transportation, lodging, meals and more for two people. (Courtesy Photo)