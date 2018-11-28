GILFORD — It felt like St. Patrick’s Day at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery's recent “Take Me to Ireland” Sweepstakes Party. Sponsored by Penny Pitou Travel, Guinness and InnSeason Resorts, the event featured live Irish music, distinctive Irish food and beverage specials, and a packed crowd full of anticipation, hoping to win a trip to the Emerald Island.
The event selected 10 finalists from the crowd, followed by a reverse drawing until the Grand Prize winner was selected.
Grand Prize winners were an ecstatic Peg and Paul Ardizzoni of Gilford, long-time Patrick’s customers.
“This is a trip my wife has been wanting to take for a long time,” said Paul Ardizzoni. “We can’t wait to go.”
The trip, organized by Penny Pitou Travel, will leave on March 9 for nine days and eight nights, with visits to Dublin, Donegal, Killarney and Galway, along with many breathtaking sights along the way.
“This is a true Irish adventure, and it is an amazing trip and a perfect fit for Patrick’s customers," said Kim Therrio, manager of the Laconia Penny Pitou Travel office.
"The trip sold out within the first few weeks when it was announced this spring," she said. "Scheduling this on the same week as St. Patrick’s Day makes it extra special.”
For more information about the trip, visit www.pennypitoutravel.com or www.patrickspub.com.
