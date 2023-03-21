GILFORD — Every summer, youth from Gilford Community Church (GCC) participate in a Summer Mission Trip, an annual one-week excursion “to make a difference in struggling communities.” “This is a chance for young people to learn more about the world and themselves,” remarked Pastor Michael Graham.
Last year, GCC youth traveled to Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. Highlights of the work performed by the youth (and two adult chaperones) included helping a thrift store organize donations, painting, landscaping, building steps, and basic home repairs.
This summer, July 1 - July 9, the destination is Copperhill, Tennessee. AJ Coppola, who also serves as GCC choir director, is one of three adult chaperones who will join the youth. Noting he grew up in the church, he said this is his first time going on a Summer Mission Trip as either a participant or chaperone.
“There wasn't as robust a youth program when I was a kid, so I never got to go on a mission trip with GCC,” he said. “I've always loved the videos that they share about their amazing work, so I am very excited this year to join in on the fun… I can't wait.”
GCC’s annual Summer Mission Trips also provide opportunities for participants to mingle with youth from other churches. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids to learn what might make others different from them, but also similar in many ways, too,” said Graham. “This is a service trip for youth with many different kinds of life lessons.”
According to Judy Cook, who has chaperoned 10 previous Summer Mission Trips, these excursions “put things into perspective” for youth, as she described them as “an experience like no other.” “I’ve seen how it can change people,” she said. “I believe it makes our youth, or any person, a better human being. It’s the work, it’s the trip, it’s the bonding with folks you know and folks you don’t know.”
Coppola said he looks forward to the experience, noting he believes it will be beneficial to [his] soul.” “I’m also excited to get to know more about the amazing youth in our church community,” he added.
GCC annual Summer Mission Trips are available to youth in the community in addition to those who attend GCC services. Interested youth (or parents) may fill out an inquiry form at gilfordcommunitychurch.org for more information.
Located in Gilford, NH, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. To learn more about GCC, its community-based programs, or virtually attend services, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.