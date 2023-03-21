Mission trip

Last year, GCC youth traveled to Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Every summer, youth from Gilford Community Church (GCC) participate in a Summer Mission Trip, an annual one-week excursion “to make a difference in struggling communities.” “This is a chance for young people to learn more about the world and themselves,” remarked Pastor Michael Graham.

Last year, GCC youth traveled to Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. Highlights of the work performed by the youth (and two adult chaperones) included helping a thrift store organize donations, painting, landscaping, building steps, and basic home repairs.

