Gilford Community Church pastor Michael Graham

“We are looking for carrot cake and bread bakers in addition to people helping us with kitchen prep the day before the event,” said Gilford Community Church pastor Michael Graham. (Courtesy photo) 

 TODD READER

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m., which will feature corned beef, cabbage, and all the proverbial fixings followed by dessert (carrot cake).

According to Jim Colburn, who is helping plan the event, GCC’s first St. Patrick's Day dinner took place in the early 1980s as a fundraiser. “Reverend Ray Wixson organized the first dinners,” he said. “My wife, Anne, said that Reverend Wixson got her involved better than 30 years ago by asking her to make a carrot cake.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.