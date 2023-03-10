GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m., which will feature corned beef, cabbage, and all the proverbial fixings followed by dessert (carrot cake).
According to Jim Colburn, who is helping plan the event, GCC’s first St. Patrick's Day dinner took place in the early 1980s as a fundraiser. “Reverend Ray Wixson organized the first dinners,” he said. “My wife, Anne, said that Reverend Wixson got her involved better than 30 years ago by asking her to make a carrot cake.”
More recently, the hospitality committee, led by Eloise Post, has hosted the dinner. “It ran pretty much annually since then until COVID hit,” said Colburn, who said the event was the last church event held prior to the quarantine in 2020 due to COVID. “It’s nice to see the return of a tradition in the church — and it's always good to break bread with friends.”
"Breaking bread" requires volunteers, however, an opportunity GCC Pastor Michael Graham said is open to the public. “We are looking for carrot cake and bread bakers in addition to people helping us with kitchen prep the day before the event,” he said. “Your payment will be some terrific food and great company.”
Available for purchase through Friday, March 10, tickets are $23 per person and may be purchased at the GCC office, 19 Potter Hill Road, or by emailing Diane Lyons at dlyons0710@gmail.com. To learn more about volunteering for the event, email Lyons or contact the GCC office at 603-524-6057.
Located in Gilford, NH, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. To learn more about GCC, its community-based programs, or virtually attend services, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.