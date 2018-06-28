GILFORD — The Gilford Community Band will give a concert on Thursday, July 5, with enthusiastic Independence Day music.
The band normally performs Wednesday concerts but, because of Independence Day, next week’s concert is on Thursday.
As always, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Weeks Bandstand in Gilford Village. In case of rain, the concert will move to the Gilford High School Performing Arts Center.
Selections on July 5 will include “United We Stand” by the 1970 group Brotherhood of Man, whose song became “a patriotic and spiritual anthem for many during the post-9/11 recovery,” according to the group.
Additional music will includew the theme song from the 1970 film “Patton.” Some may remember George C. Scott standing in front of the large American flag.
The music of John Philip Sousa always appears in patriotic concerts, and his “Rifle Regiment March” was dedicated to the U.S. Army’s Third Regiment.
The “God of Our Fathers” was composed in 1876 by Daniel Roberts as a Christian hymn, which ironically had original lyrics from the “Russian Hymn.”
In conjunction with the Independence Day (one day after) concert, volunteers from the Gilford Historical Society will provide its popular strawberry shortcake feast.
The historical society does many things remind citizens of the history of Gilford Village. The town is named after the March 15, 1781, Battle of Guilford Courthouse, a strategic Revolutionary War victory for the patriots.
The band holds rehearsals every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Gilford High School, and new members are invited to participate.
For further information about the Gilford Community Band, contact Lyvie Beyrent at lbeyrent@sau73.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.