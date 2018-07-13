GILFORD — The Gilford Community Band's third concert of the season will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at the Weeks Bandstand in Gilford Village. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Performing Arts Center at Gilford High School.
Two interesting selections for this concert will be the "Sandpaper Tango," which originally used real sandpaper blocks, and "Yagi-Bushi," a Japanese folk dance song.
The idea of forming a Gilford town band was first proposed by Harry Graves and Ray Ladieu in 1976, when the Weeks Bandstand was built in commemoration of the U.S. Bicentennial, but the band didn't perform its first concert until 1978. In its 40th year, the band has grown to 55 members, which is about the capacity of the bandstand.
As always, rehearsals are on every Tuesday in the band room at the high school. New members of all ages are welcome. This summer there are 12 school-age children participating and learning from their "older" members. For further information, email band director Lyvie Beyrent at lbeyrent@sau73.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.