GILFORD — The Gilford Community Band will begin its season of summer concerts on June 20 and continuing on July 18, August 1 and 15, and concluding with the Annual Home Day Parade and evening concert/fireworks on Saturday, August 25. The concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Weeks Bandstand in Gilford Village. In case of inclement weather, the performances will be moved to the Gilford High School Performing Arts Center.
Some of the pieces to be performed include the Beatles "When I'm 64"; John Philip Sousa's "Washington Post March," which actually was composed for the Washington Post newspaper's essay winning award contest ceremony; Henry Fillmore's "The Footlifter March," which is a traditional tuneful march; and Brian Scott's "Gently flows the Amber Grain," which has a quiet opening that concludes with a triumphant ending.
Area residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy another season of summer music at the bandstand.
For further information, please email Band Director Lyvie Beyrent at lbeyrent@sau73.org. The band practices every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. New members are always welcome to join this dedicated group of musicians. The range of musicians is from middle school to senior citizens, including brass, reed, and percussion instruments.
