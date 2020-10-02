GILFORD — As many things this year have changed, the Harvest Supper at First United Methodist Church is changing, too. For 48 years, the community has enjoyed the dinner each fall. The traditional, crowded, sit-down meal cannot be held, so the church has decided to make it a take-out dinner.
The supper will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, and traditional corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots will be served in take out containers, along with homemade apple pie and a roll, for pick-up by the back doors of the church. Since the traditional bean hole beans will not be served, the cost of the meal has been reduced to $12.
To purchase tickets, call 603-524-3289. Same day purchase, while supplies last, will take place in a tent in the front parking lot. Ticket sales and pick-up will be 5-6:30 p.m., and volunteers will deliver the meals through car windows or in the trunk.
The First United Methodist Church, Hope Ministries, is located at 18 Wesley Way.
For reservations or information, call 603-524-3289, and leave a message if the office is closed.
