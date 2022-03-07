GILFORD — The Gilford Board of Selectmen has appointed George H. Lane III of Malden, MA, as the new building inspector and code enforcement officer effective Feb. 24.
Lane was selected from a pool of 16 candidates. He has over 40 years of experience in the building trades where he has worked as a self-employed contractor. His most recent employment was as the building inspector for the City of Everett, where he oversaw inspections on the construction of the Encore Casino amongst many other large development projects.
He has family and close ties to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and is looking forward to moving into his second home in Bridgewater. Lane is certified by the International Code Commission for commercial and residential inspections, in addition to having certification in general fire protection.
The town administrator noted his references were outstanding and he is pleased to welcome him to the town's public service team. Lane will transition part-time to full-time until the end of March while he wraps up some big projects in Everett. The town also intends to nominate him as a local health officer, a process that requires an appointment by the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health & Human services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.