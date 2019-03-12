MEREDITH — The combined Gilford and Meredith Democratic committees will meet Tuesday, March 19, at the Meredith Community Center. Refreshments and networking begins at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The meeting will include local, county and state level political and legislative news updates. The Honorable David Huot and Executive Councilor Mike Cryans will provide details and answer questions. The agenda will include a report on legislative activity of state legislators representing Gilford and Meredith.
The meeting will include a presentation of the goals for the next 18 months until the next election. Attendees will participate in setting the action plan to achieve the goals.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
