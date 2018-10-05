GILFORD — The Thompson-Ames Historical Society will host members of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society and the general public at the old Meeting House in the Gilford Village District on Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. This yearly gathering is held every October in either Laconia or Gilford and has proven to be a popular storytelling event.
The evening program will feature a historical overview of the Meeting House as well as a tour of the nearby Gilford Grange. Both of these buildings have been preserved and maintained by the Thompson Ames membership.
A short presentation is planned on the early days of this region as part of Gilmanton before Gilford was chartered in 1812. The event will close with an open discussion of why historical societies continue to be relevant nationwide.
Admission is free, with parking for the Meeting House directly across the street. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 603-527-1278, visit www.laconiahistory.org or email lhmslpl@metrocast.net.
