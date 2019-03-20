LACONIA — Gilda’s Club, named after comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, offers a homelike setting for people who have cancer and their families, to participate in support groups, socialize or just sit and read.
Radner, who died from ovarian cancer in 1989 at the age of 42, said the disease gave her membership into an elite club she’d rather not belong to. The first Gilda’s Club opened in New York City in 1991. It now has more than 170 locations in four countries. Pat Anderson, cancer survivor and Gilda’s Club New Hampshire president, is spearheading the project in Laconia. The next nearest club is currently in Montreal.
Anderson said, “We will create a welcoming community, a place to go for freesupport for everyone living with cancer—men, women, teens, and children—along with their families and friends. An essential complement to medical care, our innovative program will provide networking and support groups, workshops, education and social activities.”
Join the founding group for an evening of education and conversation around the inception of a local Gilda’s Club. The session, Gilda’s Club 101, will offer community members the opportunity to learn about the project's progress. Hear about Gilda’s Club New Hampshire in Laconia Library’s Rotary Room on March 25 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 603-387-6775, or email info@gildasclubnh.org.
