LACONIA —The Irwin Automotive Group is teaming up with the New Hampshire Humane Society for a pop-up meet-and-greet adoption event on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at Irwin Toyota, 59 Bisson Avenue in Laconia.
The event will offer a chance to meet some amazing dogs, cats, kittens and even rabbits that are in need of new homes.
Chris Irwin, vice-president of the Irwin Automotive Group, said, “We are looking forward to this pop-up event. The point is not necessarily to sell more cars from this event or even to link up car shoppers with pets in need of adoption; the real goal is to raise awareness and support the mission of the New Hampshire Humane Society.”
The Humane Society is dedicated to finding responsible and caring homes and providing shelter for lost, abandoned and unwanted animals. It also offers educational programs and provides services to promote responsible pet ownership, and works to prevent cruelty to animals.
