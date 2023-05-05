MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of music director Benjamin Greene, invites you to the final concerts of its remarkable 2022-23 season with two performances on Saturday May 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m., at Inter-Lakes auditorium in Meredith.

LRSO celebrates the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin's American Classic "Rhapsody in Blue" — perhaps Gershwin's most famous and one of the most performed of all American concert works — with Meredith's Chris Mega featured on piano. In the Gershwin theme LRSO welcomes vocalist Madison MacNeill to the stage performing several Gershwin and Gershwin-era standards from the Great American Songbook.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.