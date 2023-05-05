MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of music director Benjamin Greene, invites you to the final concerts of its remarkable 2022-23 season with two performances on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m., at Inter-Lakes auditorium in Meredith.
LRSO celebrates the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin's American classic "Rhapsody in Blue" — perhaps Gershwin's most famous and one of the most performed of all American concert works — with Meredith's Chris Mega featured on piano. In the Gershwin theme LRSO welcomes vocalist Madison MacNeill to the stage performing several Gershwin and Gershwin-era standards from the Great American Songbook.
Chris Mega's involvement with the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra spans over two decades, and he is currently the pianist and executive director of the organization. Chris is classically trained but enjoys playing jazz — a combination that fits well with Gershwin's orchestral work.
Chris recently teamed up with Hermit Woods Winery in Meredith to book and perform "Piano Nights" every Friday and Saturday night, and is involved with other music programs presented at the winery.
Madison MacNeill's talent was most recently on display in "Something Rotten!" with the Powerhouse Theater Collaborative and other performing arts companies. She has trained at Berklee College of Music and through master classes with Broadway professionals. MacNeill has always enjoyed singing jazz and musical theatre, and is thrilled to be joining the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra for this occasion singing the music she loves.
Tickets are available online at LRSO.org or by calling eTix at 800-514-3849.
The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra is a Meredith, NH-based, nonprofit orchestra that performs throughout the fall, winter and spring months.
