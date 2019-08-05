MOULTONBOROUGH — On Thursday, Aug. 8, join the Loon Center to learn about the processes that formed New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. The scenery developed over millions of years of dynamic geologic change. This program revisits ancient seas, volcanic lava flows, mile-thick glaciers that covered the region, and recent changes to the landscape.
Summer Nature Talks are presented every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. through August. All programs are free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 15, Diane Hime will present about rehabilitating raptors.
To get to the Loon Center from Route 25, turn onto Blake Road at the Central School. Take the road one mile to the end and turn right onto Lee’s Mill Road, and the Loon Center will be on the left. For more information, call the Loon Center at 603-476-5666, or visit www.loon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.