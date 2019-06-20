EXETER — Several General Federation of Women’s Clubs New Hampshire were recognized for their community service at the annual meeting May 18 at The Common Man Inn in Plymouth.
Fifty-five women from 24 clubs statewide attended. President Anne Englehardt of Windham presided. Four women and three clubs donated nearly $700 to the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial in Lorton, Virginia. The area is part of the prison grounds where the women were incarcerated for demanding a right to vote. Visit www.suffragistmemorial.org for more information.
GFWC New Hampshire gives out two, $2,000 scholarships each year. The Mrs. Dexter Otis Arnold Scholarship went to Marley Sullivan and the GFWC New Hampshire Scholarship was given to Blaise O’Mara.
GFWC New Hampshire Clubs choose members to recognize for outstanding work in their club to become members of the New Hampshire Honor Roll. Miranda Terry and Anita Rubinstein-Angel of Brookline; Christy Spaulding of Concord Contemporary Club; Hansi Galahn of the Women’s Club of Concord; Mary Cameron of Dover Area; Martha Kirsh of Exeter Area GFWC; Nora Lewis, Patti Tures and Martha Smith of Hollis; Phyllis Appler of Just a Membership Club; Linda Kipnes of Hudson Women’s Club; Jan Guyette and Bernie Prpchnik of Lisbon Friend in Council; Jeanne Helmstter of Nashaway Women’s Club; Cathy Hodson of the Portsmouth Women’s City Club; Andy Dobens, Beth Roth and Dolores Van Blarcom of Salem; and Naoko Sears of the Women’s Club of Somersworth were all named to the honor roll.
The Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group performed.
In 2018, nearly 800 GFWC New Hampshire volunteers worked on 660 projects, volunteering 383,075 hours, donating $203,059 and $21,768 of in-kind goods and services, and clubs spent $16,042 to make the community a better place.
To get involved, visit gfwcnh.org, or visit their Facebook page to find the nearest club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.