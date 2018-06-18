BRIDGEWATER — Sixty women from the General Federation of Women’s Clubs all over New Hampshire recently attended the annual meeting at The Inn On Newfound Lake.
President Phyllis Appler noted that, during Federation Day in April, volunteers sorted 8,100 pounds of food at the New Hampshire Food Pantry. Appler’s State Project was Inside Out. The federation brought the Audio Trail at the Seacoast Science Center back to life. The federation also has long supported the Old Man of the Mountain Park, and will purchase pavers and a bench and support the trail around Profile Lake. It also donated funds to clean the Norman Rockwell plates in the belltower at Cathedral of the Pines, a memorial garden. Deb Capuano and GFWC New England Region president attended with Janet Trombetti, her aide from Rhode Island.
Clubs throughout the state chose members to honor for their volunteer work and leadership, and 13 women were honored at the meeting: Sheila Casey and Susan Osgood of Just a Membership Club, Alta Brown and Mary Hartnett of the Nashaway Women’s Club, Carol Waters and Denise Raisanen of the Portsmouth Women’s City Club, Lorraine Amirault and Ann Taylor of the Salem Women’s Club, Anne Englehardt of the Hudson Community Club, Sheila Mullen, Vicki Geis and Andra Copeland of the Exeter Area club, and Mary McGahan of the Concord Contemporary Club.
Karen Caldwell, president of the Exeter Area club, was selected to attend a Leadership Education Seminar in St. Louis, Missouri, at the GFWC International Convention. Spotlight and Creativity awards were given to New Hampshire clubs and individuals.
Two students were chosen for scholarships. Adam Cataldo, a student at Woodsville High School, received the GFWC NH Scholarship. He will be studying nursing at Rivier University in Nashua. Brenda Bounpharhom of Newmarket Junior-Senior High School received the Mrs. Dexter Otis Arnold Scholarship.
A new board was installed for 2018-2020: President Anne Englehardt, President-Elect Jeanne O’Sullivan, Vice-President Beth Roth, Corresponding Secretary Mary McGahan, Recording Secretary Denise Raisanen, and Treasurer Carol Brauza. District directors are Donna Maskwa, Judy MCPhail and Denise Lazotte. Sheila Casey, Tina Smith, and Laura Otterson will serve on the nominating committee.
For further information about the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, contact gfwcnh.org.
