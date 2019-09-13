WOLFEBORO — An interactive workshop, led by Maura MacNeil, will explore how the landscapes of people's lives shape the stories they tell. Participants will explore the themes of family, memory, and place through sample narratives and a series of short writing exercises, gaining a deeper awareness of how their stories can preserve personal, generational, and communal history. The workshop will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 388 N. Main St.
MacNeil is the author of the poetry collections 'Lost Houses' and 'A History of Water.' Her writing has been published in journals and anthologized in 'The Poet Showcase: An Anthology of New Hampshire Poets,' 'The Breath of Parted Lips: Voices from the Frost Place, Volume II' and 'Shadow and Light: A Literary Anthology on Memory.' Her current memoir project, 'Sugar,' explores family illness. Professor of arts and humanities at New England College, MacNeil has plenty of experience teaching students to tell their stories and looks forward to working with public audiences.
This event is co-sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group and the Wolfeboro Public Library, and made possible by a Humanities to Go grant from the New Hampshire Humanities. It is free and open to all. For more information, email lrgig603@gmail.com.
