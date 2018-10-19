WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group will present a program titled 'DNA 101: Understanding DNA and Genealogical Research' on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Family History Center. The Family History Center is at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 388 North Main St. The program is free and open to all.
From choosing which DNA testing company, to understanding test results and what they can help someone understand, this class will give a basic understanding of DNA testing and its use in genealogical research.
Susan Kane and her husband Larish, originally from Maine, have lived in Milton for the last 36 years. Kane was adopted at birth and has been researching her adoptive family for many years. DNA has played a major part in her search story. Her husband, Larish, has been doing genealogical research in Maine and Pennsylvania for over 40 years. The couple, grandparents to twelve grandchildren, are family history consultants, teach beginning genealogy classes, and volunteer at the Family History Center in Exeter.
The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group is free and open to the public. For the last six years, the Wolfeboro Public Library has co-sponsored the programs in the library’s meeting room. During the library renovation and expansion project, all genealogy-related programming will be held at the Family History Center.
For more information, call Cindy Scott at the Wolfeboro Public Library at 603-569-2428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.