BRISTOL — General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, along with members of their horse guard, will be attending Bristol’s Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Gen. Grant mobilized, coordinated and inspired the Army that won the American Civil War, and this “living history” will bring the general on the back of his favorite horse, Cincinnati, to set up headquarters for the day. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about his life and times.
At 1:30 p.m., there will be a formal performance on the main stage in the historic tent, beginning with a brief introduction of Grant’s life by Mrs. Julia D. Grant. The engagements, habits and contributions of U.S. Grant are then explored by Sam Grant, (the living historian and motivational speaker who portrays U.S. Grant), through the use of lively and often humorous anecdotes, letters, and his impressions of the times.
Bristol’s Old Home Day takes place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition to General and Mrs. Grant, there will be Civil War and Revolutionary War re-enactors, as well as music, food, games, contests, and crafters to celebrate Bristol's Bicentennial Year Old Home Day.
For more information, contact the Tapply-Thompson Community Center at 603-744-2713, or the Town of Bristol Bicentennial Committee at 744-3354. A complete schedule is posted at www.townofbristolnh.org, or follow the Bicentennial Celebration at facebook.com/bristolbicentennial.
