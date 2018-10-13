MEREDITH — We Care of Temple B’nai Israel will conclude its fifth year and tenth benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 27, when it brings back to the area the folk-rock trio, Gathering Time. The group will perform an evening of music from the '60s and '70s at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. Free snacks and desserts will be served.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tbinh.org. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats and refreshments.
The net proceeds from the event, as well as contributions from sponsors, will benefit Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. For more information, visit centralvna.org or call 1-800-244-8549.
Temple B'nai Israel's We Care program, founded nearly five years ago, is supported by over 100 Lakes Region businesses through the Temple's Sponsor Book, as well as its 2018 event sponsors Meredith Village Savings Bank, Miracle Farms Landscaping Services and Golden View Health Care. We Care hosts two fundraising concerts a year, in the spring and fall. It has raised and given away nearly $60,000 to seven different local nonprofits – some more than once – to help families, veterans, domestic abuse victims, children and the homeless.
We Care is already planning for 2019 and is seeking to partner with small local Lakes Region nonprofits that would benefit from a team of experienced fundraisers to supplement their fundraising efforts. Requests for consideration can be emailed to info@tbinh.org.
