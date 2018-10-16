MEREDITH — Gathering Time, a New York-based folk rock trio, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Inter-Lakes High School community auditorium.
The concert will include songs from the era of civil rights, peace, and social concern, iconic songs by Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Jefferson Airplane, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
To hear Gathering Time’s sound, go to https://youtu.be/3BGMx4Wx7xo.
Concert organizer “We Care” of Temple B’nai Israel of Laconia will donate net proceeds of the concert to the Central NH VNA & Hospice. Event sponsors include Meredith Village Savings Bank, Miracle Farms Landscaping and Golden View Health Care.
There will be refreshments, music, camaraderie and good deeds. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:45 pm.
For more information and tickets, visit https://tbinh.org.
