MEREDITH — We Care of Temple B’nai Israel presented the folk trio Gathering Time in a benefit concert for Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice on Oct. 27.
The evening began with an invocation, a prayer for Pittsburgh, by Rabbi Boaz Heilman. "My friends, during the next few days we will pray not only for God’s comfort and consolation, we will also pray to find within us the strength to end the hatred, to silence the hateful rhetoric we hear all around us; to put an end to the anti-Semitism, the racism, xenophobia, homophobia and misogyny that poison our nation...May our thoughts and prayers tonight be accompanied by acts of loving-kindness and righteousness. May God bless us all with safety, security and peace. May God comfort all mourners and console all the bereaved among us, to which we say, Amen."
Gathering Time, which includes Stuart Markus, Hillary Foxsong and Gerry McKeveny, then took over the stage, opening with "Turn, Turn, Turn" by Pete Seeger.
The evening’s performance continued with covers from Peter Paul and Mary, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, The Grateful Dead, and others from the '60s and '70s.
Funds raised from ticket sales and event sponsors Meredith Village Savings Bank, Golden View Health Care, and Miracle Farms Landscaping, will enhance the work of Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
