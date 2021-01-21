ASHLAND — The Ashland Garden Club has renamed its local high school scholarship in honor of their Garden Club Founder, Shirley Splaine.
Shirley's interest in gardening began when she was five-years-old when her mother created a water garden with irises for her at their home on Highland Street in Ashland. Over the years she has gardened in places such as the Cotswolds’ in England, Atlanta, Georgia and Wenham, Massachusetts. Shirley has been a member of Britain's Royal Horticultural Society, the Atlanta Garden Club, the Georgia Herb Society, the Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club, the Key Largo Garden Club, the NH Herb Society, the NH Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Federation of Garden Clubs.
Shirley has worked tirelessly as a horticulturist over the years, propagating begonias in the research greenhouses at Northeastern University in Boston, establishing community gardens in Ashland and most recently working as a hybridizer of daylilies. In 2004 she received her Master Gardener certification from the University of NH's Master Gardener's Program. Along the way she has shared her knowledge of horticulture with many novice gardeners and has made many gardening friends.
The Ashland Garden Club has been the fortunate recipient of Shirley's vast knowledge and generous plant sharing for many years and is pleased to rename the scholarship as "The Shirley Splaine Horticulturist Scholarship Award."
If you would like to make a donation to the Shirley Splaine Horticulturist Scholarship Award, please visit the website at: www.ashlandnhgc.org.
