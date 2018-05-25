BRISTOL — The Pasquaney Garden Club will hold its annual plant and bake sale on Saturday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is the club’s big fundraiser for the year. The plants will be from members’ gardens and the club’s Butterfly Garden.
There also will be homemade baked goods and a raffle basket of outdoor and garden goodies. Tickets will be available at the sale on June 2.
