CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery will be offering a new class on Tuesday, July 27 in the design and creation of fairy houses. The class is specifically geared for families so that children (ages 9+) can work with parents or grandparents to make whimsical fairy houses. Each participant, child and adult, will be able to create their own mini fairy house using garden stones, glass baubles, cement and even personal treasures brought from home. Adults are also welcome to attend the class on their own. The class will be led by Patsy Frasier who has been a mixed media crafter since childhood.
The Gallery is also holding three additional classes in July starting with a Needle-felting session with Diane Johnson. In this class, students will be creating a small world pin-cushion using a 4” clay pot or a tea cup. This class will be held on Thursday, July 8.
Wednesday, July 14, Cindy Stanton will be teaching Introduction to Mosaics. This will include an introduction to the design and methods for making mosaics. Participants will be able to produce a 4”x4” mosaic of their own design.
Thursday, July 22, Stone Carver and Artist Ellen Sidor will be teaching a class on Stone Chip Carving for students to learn how to shape soft stone chips into worry stones, fidgets or tiny gifts.
Details on the all of the classes and registration are available on the gallery website (centersandwich.nhcrafts.org).
The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery is located at 32 Main Street. The Gallery will be open through mid-October from 10-5 on Monday through Saturday and 12-5 on Sunday.
