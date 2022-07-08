MEREDITH — Vynnie Hale is opening his very first show with a collection called, “A Few of My Favorite Things,” at The Galleries at 30 Main. It opens on Thursday, July 14 with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. and will run through July 31. New business, Karlin’s Wine, Cheese & Provisions will provide wine and cheese during the reception. They are located at 20 Main Street. Also that evening, Harpist, Valerie May will perform. Valerie is a certified therapeutic harp practitioner who is currently a volunteer for Central NH VNA and Hospice where she plays for hospice clients.
“I have proudly hosted over 60 shows in my 11 years of owning an art gallery. I envied all of the artists. I wanted to be them. And now it’s my turn. I am doing this. Since the beginning of January, I have created a collection of 14 paintings that I am calling “A few of my favorite things.” It includes golf, my home town, seasonal landscapes and architecture.
My medium is oil. I love mixing colors and I find oil the best medium to do that. Oil is also the slowest to dry and since I am not a fast painter, it is what works for me. I enjoy the process and the challenge of detail, lighting and perspective. In this chaotic world I am so happy to have ART in my life. When I paint, I escape. I think about nature and how lucky I am to be surrounded by New England’s landscapes.
I never realized what artist’s went through when they had their first exhibit. You are giving a huge piece of yourself to the public through your art. (Will they like it, do they get it, will anyone show up). I have learned a lot through this process and will use this experience when dealing with all artists who chose my venue to exhibit their work in future shows.”
