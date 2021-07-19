CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery is now offering online registration for two craft classes in August.
Local artist Kathryn Field returns to teach her Drawing Animals and Nature class on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The day begins in the gallery with an introduction to drawing animals, geometric shapes, exploring line, shape and form. Then, the class will travel to a local farm where participants will be able to draw goats, alpacas and chickens. This class is always a lot of fun with both adults and children (accompanied by adults) welcome to attend.
Diane Johnson, owner of Soft Touch Farm, will be leading a Needle-felting class on Thursday, August 19 during which participants will be able to re-create a favorite photo of a beloved pet or a beautiful landscape on a 12” x 12” wool square. This is a great opportunity to learn a new craft and to create a personal memento that can be turned into a pillow or framed for display.
More class details including tuition and materials costs and registration information can be found on the gallery’s website (centersandwich.nhcrafts.org), by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main Street. The Gallery will be open through Mid-October from 10-5 on Monday through Saturday and 12-5 on Sunday.
