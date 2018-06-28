WOLFEBORO — Gail Elliott Downs will discuss her book, “The Black Suitcase Mystery: A World War II Remembrance,” as part of the Wright Museum of World War II’s lecture series on Tuesday, July 3, at 7 p.m.
Downs, a now-retired teacher with 37 years of experience, in 1991 acquired a black suitcase that contained more than 200 letters that provided firsthand accounts of missions flown by George Elliott Rich, a New Hampshire resident who was a B-24 Liberator crew-member during the second world war. Downs and her class uncovered the mystery behind the suitcase and its letters, an undertaking the educator chronicles in her book.
“Twenty-five years ago, I lived the events that are chronicled in ‘The Black Suitcase Mystery,’ said Downs. “I saw how the life of one New Hampshire World War II hero impacted hundreds of students, veterans and communities. I am thrilled to be speaking at the Wright Museum on the eve of America’s birthday.”
Rich began writing the letters at the age of 8, after his mother contracted tuberculosis. His mother saved all of his letters. He continued to write to her through the years, and his wife later began writing after Rich joined the military. Rich was killed on his 50th mission on a B-24 bomber over Nazi-occupied Poland. Had the mission been a success, Rich would have been able to return home to the United States.
“‘The Black Suitcase Mystery’ is a great story about how creative teachers can make history both relevant and interesting to today’s students,” said Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. “American history is the thread that runs through the lives of every American generation.”
Downs will be signing copies of her book after the presentation.
The Wright Museum’s Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, takes place every Tuesday through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31.
Seating is limited, but reservations are accepted by calling 603-569-1212. The Wright Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.