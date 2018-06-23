MOULTONBOROUGH — The Town of Moultonborough has been chosen for a Plan New Hampshire Charette on July 20 and 21. This will be a follow-up event to a 2012 charette that focused on the revitalization of Moultonborough Village identified as a priority in the Town’s Master Plan.
A charette is an intensive planning process that brings together a team of professional volunteers with community residents, business owners and town and school personnel in order to explore ideas to enhance the village area. As part of the process, discussions will include the future use of the former Taylor property, which the Town purchased in 2014. The Taylor property is located in the heart of the village area and its use will be important to future development plans for the village area. For this event, the village area includes properties located within the recently adopted Village Overlay District, land stretching along Route 25 from the school to the Public Safety Building.
There will be two listening sessions on Friday, July 20, at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. These sessions will be an opportunity for all citizens, public officials, and business owners of the town to share their thoughts and ideas of what the village area should look like in the future. On Saturday afternoon, the charette team will summarize the results of the discussions and share their recommendations in a public presentation. A final written report will be issued in 8–12 weeks.
All Moultonborough residents and property owners are asked to participate in this important community event.
