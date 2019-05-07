LACONIA — Fusion's 8th Annual Bowl-a-thon will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Funspot in Weirs Beach. This year's event will benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction and future Fusion programs.
Fusion has volunteered at the auction the past three years, and is happy to donate to the cause through the Bowl-a-thon.
Fusion President Nick Trudel said, "I'm really excited to announce that our Kingpin sponsor is Bank of New Hampshire. Bank of New Hampshire has always supported our organization, and this year they are stepping up in a big way. We are grateful to have a major employer recognizing Fusion’s efforts to create fun networking opportunities while giving back to the community."
Immediately following bowling, all are invited to the after hours event at Cactus Jack's for additional opportunities to network. Team registration is currently open through Eventbrite. Visit fusionnh.org to register. Fusion is also accepting donations for raffle prizes from local businesses.
For more information about Fusion, contact FusionNH603@gmail.com or visit FusionNH.org.
