LACONIA — Fusion and the Lakes Region Young Professionals Network is holding the first Mix & Mingle Series this year. Every month, the community is invited to attend social events. The events are an opportunity to meet people and create connections. In October, the series will end with a celebration at the Halloween Party at the Margate Resort.
The Mix & Mingle series is set up as a game to earn points. Attending a social event earns 50 points; three events in a row earns 100 points, and bring a friend to earn an additional 50 points. There will be a drawing, and the winner will be announced at the Halloween Party.
The next event will be at the Boardwalk Bar & Grill at Weirs Beach on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. Like Fusion on Facebook to stay updated. For more information about Fusion, email FusionNH603@gmail.com, or visit FusionNH.org.
