GILFORD — Nick Imhoof of Gilford and Laconia has grown up skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort, and is a member of their Freestyle Academy. His current goal is to get to the national competition at Copper Mountain in Colorado on April 4.
His mother Jody Hayman and stepdad Rick Libby, employees of Gunstock, are organizing a fundraiser dinner and raffles.
Imhoof competes in free ski cross, halfpipe, slopestyle, and rail jam. He is currently ranked first nationally in half pipe, and second in New Hampshire for rails. Last year, he ranked fifth in the nation for rails, and 11th for slopestyle and first in 2017 for rail jam. This will be his third U.S.A. Snowboard and Free Ski Association competition.
The fundraising dinner will be spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad and garlic bread. It will be hosted in the hall at the Laconia Rod & Gun Club on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $6 for children.
There will be multiple raffles for baskets and gift certificates from generous local vendors such as Cafe Deja Vu, Brookside, and the Winni Grill. There will be live music with Jackie Lee, and a meet and greet with Imhoof. To contribute to the fundraiser, contact hjodycom21@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.