MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association's third annual Feed the Home Care Need fundraiser, in partnership with The Common Man Family of Restaurants in New Hampshire, raised $12,400 to provide nursing care to Lakes Region residents who are unable to pay for services.
The concept of the fundraiser is simple: give $10, get $10. Every $10 donation was rewarded with a $10 bonus card, valid at 11 Lakes Region area Common Man family locations. “We could not have done this without the continued generosity of our vested partner the Common Man Family of Restaurants,” LRVNA Executive Director Debra Peaslee said.
Peaslee also extended thanks to John Moulton of Moulton Farms in Meredith, who welcomed the LRVNA team for two weekends, providing a platform for promotion, education, and sales of the Give $10, Get $10 program.
