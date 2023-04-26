"Just Duet: Broadway Style," a fundraiser designed to raise money for continued improvements to the backstage areas and investments in additional theatre equipment and amenities to benefit all who use the colonial to benefit the Colonial Theatre, will be held on May 20, at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo/Cassidy Blouin)
LACONIA — Spectacle Live, the management company of the Colonial Theatre and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial, will host its first joint fundraising event — Just Duet: Broadway Style to benefit the Colonial Theatre.
On Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., an exciting night of musical theatre duets will be performed to raise funds to support Powerhouse’s Colonial Series and the Colonial Theatre Advancement Fund. The latter is designed to raise money for continued improvements to the backstage areas and investments in additional theatre equipment and amenities to benefit all who use the colonial.
The fundraiser will be a friendly singing competition featuring pairs of performers from around the state. Each duo will perform an up-tempo and ballad musical theatre song to win the support of the judges and the audience. There will be prizes awarded to the pairs that garner the most points, but ultimately this will be a fun community event to raise funds for live theatre at the colonial.
Fourteen talented pairs will be performing, many of whom have already been seen in Powerhouse productions at the Colonial.
Says producer Johanna Halperin, “Our pairs include a mother/daughter team, a father/son team, several married couples, and lots of friends. We are so pleased with the entertainment these pairs will provide and thankful they are lending their talents to help the Colonial.”
Audience members can “vote” for their favorite duos online or with cash in person and support their favorite team while helping raise money for the cause. And those who can’t attend but would like to support can buy votes online in advance at belknapmill.org/justduet.
