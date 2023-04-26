Duet

"Just Duet: Broadway Style," a fundraiser designed to raise money for continued improvements to the backstage areas and investments in additional theatre equipment and amenities to benefit all who use the colonial to benefit the Colonial Theatre, will be held on May 20, at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo/Cassidy Blouin)

LACONIA — Spectacle Live, the management company of the Colonial Theatre and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial, will host its first joint fundraising event — Just Duet: Broadway Style to benefit the Colonial Theatre.

On Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., an exciting night of musical theatre duets will be performed to raise funds to support Powerhouse’s Colonial Series and the Colonial Theatre Advancement Fund. The latter is designed to raise money for continued improvements to the backstage areas and investments in additional theatre equipment and amenities to benefit all who use the colonial.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.