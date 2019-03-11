MEREDITH — Prom night for the Inter-Lakes High School class of 2019 is Saturday, May 4. A group of parents of seniors are working to present their kids with a substance-free after prom party at the Meredith Community Center. This gives prom attendees a safe atmosphere following the prom, off the roads, and free of drugs and alcohol. The party will include food, games, prizes and gift bags for seniors.
A fundraiser will be held at The Mug Restaurant on Routes 25 between Lake Winnipesaukee and Squam Lake, Friday, March 15. All day, The Mug will donate 10% of sales to the After Prom Party. From 4:30-9:30 p.m. in the evening, the committee will offer a 50/50 raffle.
The After Prom Committee thanks Paul and Amy at The Mug for their generosity and their community spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.