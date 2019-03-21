LACONIA — Next month, Laconia Christian Academy will send a team of students and chaperones to Rwanda for a service learning experience.
Two international organizations are already working with Rwandans to build a brighter future. The LCA team will work with Rwandan Children’s Education Foundation and Global Benefit.
To help underwrite costs associated with the trip, the school is holding a fundraiser. Friday, March 22, starting at 3 p.m., the Laconia Christian Academy gymnasium will host a winter carnival for all ages. Sponsored by The Escape Room Experience, the featured event will be an escape room for teams of six to work together to solve riddles, decipher clues and beat the clock. A basketball shootout, bounce house, photo booth, duck toss and other events will round out the afternoon. Food, dessert, drinks and supplies for roasting hotdogs and s’mores outside at the fire will also be available.
Registration for the Carnival is $10 and includes the escape room. For a chance to register early and pick a time slot for the escape room, call or text Stace at 603-998-0503, or stop by the school office. For more information, visit laconiachristian.org/rwanda2019. Laconia Christian Academy is located at 1386 Meredith Center Road, just past the New Hampshire Humane Society entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.