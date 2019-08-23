BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to Celebrate Bristol with a series of fun, community-wide events being held Aug. 24-25.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, celebrate community and history at Bristol’s Bicentennial Old Home Day event. Activities start with a buffet breakfast hosted by Union Lodge #79 at the Masonic Hall, 61 Pleasant St., from 7-10 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, and all the fixings are on the menu. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for those under age 13.
A 5k road race to benefit Stand Up Newfound kicks off at 8 a.m. Race registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Kelley Park tennis courts.
The fun continues in Kelley Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with food, crafters, vendors, music, and games. This year there will be several historic re-enactors and old-time artisans as well. Attendees can visit with General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, members of the First New Hampshire Regiment from the Revolutionary War, and members of the 5th Regiment New Hampshire Volunteers of the Civil War Era. There will be demonstrations about blacksmithing, oxbow making, lake ice harvesting, stone wall building and speakers knowledgeable about the history of Bristol, and it’s early industries and activities.
Food will be available throughout the day, including baked beans and fresh corn, and a pie eating contest. The Tapply-Thompson Community Center's lobster and chicken dinner will be 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the TTCC or at the park the day of. Dinner music will be provided by Solitary Man.
There will be fireworks at the foot of Newfound Lake at dusk.
Old Home Day events are rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, check the website and Facebook for location updates. The rain date for fireworks is Sunday, Aug. 25.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, all are invited to a morning service at Inspiration Point at the top of Little Round Top Mountain. Offered by the Bristol United Church of Christ, the service will begin at 9 a.m. at the Slim Baker Conservation Area, and transportation from the Slim Baker parking area will be provided for those in need.
For more information about Bristol Old Home Day, call TTCC at 603-744-2713, the Town of Bristol Bicentennial Committee at 603-744-3354 or visit www.townofbristolnh.org or www.ttccrec.org.
The Bristol Bicentennial and Events Committee wishes to thank the many sponsors and contributors who have made this yearlong celebration possible. Legacy sponsors are Bristol Eagle Scouts/The Wilson Family, Bristol Rotary Club, Freudenberg-NOK, The Homestead Restaurant & Tavern, Morrison Construction, Newfound Landing, R.P. Williams & Sons, Shackett’s Store, and West Shore Marine. Heritage sponsors are Emmons Funeral Home, the Hometown Voice, and Michael Sharp Enterprises. Commemorative sponsors are Andy & Sons Plumbing & Heating, Inc., Bristol Pawn, Cardigan Country Store & Orchard Bistro, Central Land Surveying, Inc., Dead River Company, Elizabeth A. Seeler, CPA, Gilly’s Restaurant, Newfound Area Nursing Association, Old Mill Properties, PB & J’s Childcare & Learning Center, Tapply Thompson Community Center and UBS Financial Services, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.