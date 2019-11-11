FRANKLIN — The Community Action Program of Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc., was recently presented with a $10,000 donation from Franklin Savings Bank, to support renovations to new space for its Laconia Adult Community Center. Located at 532 Main St. in downtown Laconia, the space will be outfitted with a commercial kitchen and community room. The total cost for the project is $365,000 and will include renovations to the building as well as new furniture and kitchen equipment.
“We are pleased to support the Community Action Program of Belknap and Merrimack counties with this important project to support their acquisition of a new facility, which will enable them to more adequately serve families and individuals who utilize and rely on their services,” said Ron Magoon, FSB president and chief executive officer.
The Laconia Adult Community Center is a multipurpose facility where older adults can receive services, peer support, meals, health education, foot and flu shot clinics, and more. Last year, the center prepared over 68,000 meals for its Meals on Wheels program and individuals who visit for a nutritious meal and socialization.
Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more about Franklin Savings Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.