LACONIA — The Laconia Friendship Club, a group of senior citizens who meet weekly from September through June, will be starting its 65th year.
The group, which started in 1955, meets at the Leavitt Park House on Elm Street. Its purpose is to provide opportunities to learn, make new friends, support others, and laugh.
Meetings begin with a brief business session and coffee, followed by a program. Past programs have included a history of the underground railroad in New Hampshire and New England with Michelle Arnosky Sherburne; Hans Hug Diving talking about Winnipesaukee, Bees and Honey-making, New Hampshire's Coyotes, Kevin Skarupa from WMUR Weather Team, N.H. Fish and Game, Michael Cross of Northern Essex Community College, Doctors without Borders, Squam Lakes Science Center, Music, Music, Music, Professional Health Providers, as well as some member-run activities such as a yankee swap, Secret Santa, international dinner, fashion show, and an Easter Basket fundraiser.
On the first Wednesday of each month, the group dines out at a local restaurant before the meeting and playing bingo.
This year’s officers are Claire LeBel, Meredith; Carole Veer, Laconia; Ann Clark, Gilford; Carol Murray, Laconia; Pat Masters, Laconia; Peter Fijalkowski, Laconia; Lorraine Parkhurst, Gilford; Faith Bartlett, Laconia; and Betty Clark, Laconia.
The first meeting of the club's 65th year will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Leavitt Park.
