GILFORD — The Friends of the Gilford Public Library will bring bargain softcover books, hardcover books, music CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, children’s books, puzzles, and more to the public at the annual Old Home Day Book, Pie, and Ice Cream Sale.
Find the next read while browsing materials of all kinds at the three-day sale on Aug. 22-24, during library hours on Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Enjoy a fresh, home-baked slice of pie and ice cream on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Each year, the Old Home Day Sale brings in thousands of dollars to support Gilford Public Library services and programming. The Friends support programs such as the Adult, Teen, and Children’s Summer Reading Programs, and sponsor services like the 3D printer and museum passes for patron use.
For more information about the Friends of the Gilford Public Library, or the sale, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 367-0264.
