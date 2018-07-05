MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Library will raffle off a handmade, book-themed quilt to raise money for their programs. The raffle will take place at the Book-It 5K Race, which will be held Sept. 1 in Community Park.
Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the summer at various locations in Meredith. The cost is $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.
Tickets will be available to purchase at the following locations, dates and times:
- July 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Aubuchon Hardware
- July14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Hermit Woods
- July 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Moulton Farm
- Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Hermit Woods
- Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Park - Parade
- Aug. 23-25, Meredith Library Booksale
- Sept. 1, 7-10 a.m., Book-It Road Race Community Park
The Friends expressed gratitude to Aubuchon Hardware, Hermit Woods, Moulton Farm, the Town of Meredith, Meredith Public Library, and Once Read Books for kindly providing a place for ticket sales. For more information or questions, call Barbara Brann at 603-279-5565.
