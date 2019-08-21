MEREDITH — Join the Friends of the Meredith Library for their third and final book sale of the year on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers have been sorting books by category for convenience.
People who join the Friends will receive a canvas bag to be filled once with books. Memberships are $15 for individuals, $25 for families, and $50 for a business. Book dealers are welcome and scanners are permitted.
Proceeds from the Friends of the Meredith Library book sales provide funds for reading programs for children and adults, passes to local museums, sponsor ancestry and genealogy programs and guest speakers from the New Hampshire Humanities Council. For more information or to volunteer, call 603-520-0434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.