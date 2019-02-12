MEREDITH — Join the Friends of the Meredith Library for their first book sale of the year on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books are sorted by category, and popular authors will be featured. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted.
With the purchase of a first time membership with the Friends, readers will receive a Friends of the Meredith Library canvas book bag to fill once with books, free of charge. Memberships are $15 for individuals, $25 for a family, and $50 for businesses, and may be updated any day during the event. Book dealers are welcome and scanners are permitted at any time during the sale.
Proceeds from book sales and the Book It 5K race on Aug. 31 provide funds for children and adult reading programs, passes to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Castle in the Clouds and various museums; sponsor ancestry and genealogy programs, and guest speakers from the New Hampshire Humanities Council. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Sylvia Detscher at 603-520-0434.
