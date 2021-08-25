GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library's annual Old Home Day Book Sale is back on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come to the Gilford Public Library located on Potter Hill Road and browse their selection of gently used hardcover and soft cover books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, children’s books and puzzles.
Each year this sale raises funds to continue to support many of the programs and services at the Gilford Public Library.
All items will be sold “by the bag” at a cost of $5 per bag.
This event is under the tents located in the garage parking lot beyond the children’s outdoor patio rain or shine for this three day event.
Contact Gilford Public Library 603-524-6042 for additional information. www.gilfordlibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.