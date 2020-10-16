MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Library offer an opportunity for to community to support the library building project with personalized, inscribed bricks in the new Reader’s Garden, leading o the library's new High Street entrance.
Bricks can be engraved with a donor's name, in memory or in honor of someone, or with a personalized message for a loved one. Donors can celebrate a class, club, camp or business. Bricks can also be gifted.
There are three sizes of bricks. A 6 by 12-inch brick is $100, with up to three lines. A 9 by 12-inch brick is $150, with up to five lines. A 12 by 12-inch brick is $200, with up to six lines. There are 13 characters in each line for all brick sizes.
Funds collected will go toward landscaping and exterior design.
Visit meredithlibrary.org to download an order form and learn more.
